Range horse rescued after falling into south Reno swimming pool

A screenshot from a video captured by Technical Large Animal Rescue of the horse in the pool
A screenshot from a video captured by Technical Large Animal Rescue of the horse in the pool(Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A range horse had to be rescued from a south Reno swimming pool Monday morning after it fell in.

The couple who owns the house where the horse fell in told Technical Large Animal Rescue they woke up to find the horse had tried to walk across the swimming pool cover and broke through, leaving it stranded in the pool’s deep end.

They and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, as well as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded and discovered the pool was 40 degrees. They used a recovery strap to move the horse.

Rescue crews encouraged the horse to the shallow end of the pool and allowed it to leave the pool via the stairs.

Crews then brought the horse, shivering but otherwise ok, to a sunny spot on the property to warm up. A vet was called to the scene, and they determined the horse to be not suffering from hypothermia.

