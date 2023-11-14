Michigan judge says Trump stays on primary ballot, rejecting challenge under insurrection clause

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Claremont, N.H.(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
By The Associated Press and COREY WILLIAMS and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will remain on the state’s primary ballot, dealing a blow to the effort to stop Trump’s candidacy with a Civil War-era Constitutional clause.

Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected arguments that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol meant the court had to declare him ineligible for the presidency.

Redford wrote that, because Trump followed state law in qualifying for the primary ballot, he cannot remove the former president. Additionally, he said, it should be up to Congress to decide whether Trump is disqualified under a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that bars from office a person who “engaged in insurrection.”

“The judicial action of removing a candidate from the presidential ballot and prohibiting them from running essentially strips Congress of its ability to ‘by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such a disability,’” Redford wrote.

