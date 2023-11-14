KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets fancy with pork tenderloin and butter whiskey apples

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy the taste of fall with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s pork medallions and caramelized onions, mushrooms and apples in a whiskey butter sauce.

Ingredients:

  • Pork tenderloin (cut in rounds)
  • Olive Oil
  • Butter
  • Apple cinnamon whiskey (Verdi Local)
  • 1/2 onion (sliced)
  • 1 apple (peeled and sliced)
  • 2 Baby Bella mushrooms (sliced)
  • Lemon
  • Salt and pepper
  • Mama Ray’s seasoning
  • Fresh rosemary

Directions:

  1. In one pan, caramelize onions in olive oil, then add mushrooms and apples; cook until tender.
  2. In a second pan, sear pork medallions in olive oil.
  3. Add Mama Rays, salt and pepper.
  4. Flip and add whiskey and butter.
  5. Baste medallions.
  6. Put medallions on plate, top with apples, mushrooms and onions sauce.
  7. Sprinkle fresh rosemary on top.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

A replica sits on the site of the first non-native structure in Nevada.
Silver State Sights - Mormon Station State Park
Reno Blues Society MASH BASH
Reno Blues Society hosting veterans benefit dance, MASH BASH with Mighty Mike Schermer
Kacey Queen, Nevada Moms
Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares family fun activities for Thanksgiving weekend
2nd Annual Spare a Life
Donor Network West hosts annual Spare a Life bowling fundraiser at National Bowling Stadium