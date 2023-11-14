KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets fancy with pork tenderloin and butter whiskey apples

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy the taste of fall with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s pork medallions and caramelized onions, mushrooms and apples in a whiskey butter sauce.

Ingredients:

Pork tenderloin (cut in rounds)

Olive Oil

Butter

Apple cinnamon whiskey (Verdi Local)

1/2 onion (sliced)

1 apple (peeled and sliced)

2 Baby Bella mushrooms (sliced)

Lemon

Salt and pepper

Mama Ray’s seasoning

Fresh rosemary

Directions:

In one pan, caramelize onions in olive oil, then add mushrooms and apples; cook until tender. In a second pan, sear pork medallions in olive oil. Add Mama Rays, salt and pepper. Flip and add whiskey and butter. Baste medallions. Put medallions on plate, top with apples, mushrooms and onions sauce. Sprinkle fresh rosemary on top.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

