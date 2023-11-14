I-80 westbound closed for tanker fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash between a tanker truck and another vehicle forced the closure of westbound i-80 lanes Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:15 p.m., in the area of Pyramid Highway.

Sparks Fire crews arrived to fight a fire that started on the tanker truck after the crash, with Reno Fire providing mutual aid. And, according to The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, it also caused an oil spill. The extent of injury from the incident is not yet known.

The City of Sparks says the road will likely be closed for some time, and asks drivers to avoid the area.

We will keep you updated as the situation develops.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.