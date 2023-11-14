Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares family fun activities for Thanksgiving weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you know it the kids will be out of school and the in-laws will be in town for Thanksgiving. If you’re still looking for some fun events and activities to do to get everyone out of the house, Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break with a slew of suggestions.

Watch Tuesday’s interview to learn more.

Nevada Moms has several resources for planning family time activities, including an events calendar. There are also recent articles published on where you can get photos with Santa and kid-friendly things to do during the holidays in Northern Nevada.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

A replica sits on the site of the first non-native structure in Nevada.
Silver State Sights - Mormon Station State Park
Reno Blues Society MASH BASH
Reno Blues Society hosting veterans benefit dance, MASH BASH with Mighty Mike Schermer
KOLO Cooks: Pork and Apples
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets fancy with pork tenderloin and butter whiskey apples
2nd Annual Spare a Life
Donor Network West hosts annual Spare a Life bowling fundraiser at National Bowling Stadium