Dropkick Murphys to perform at GSR in February 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dropkick Murphys will be in Reno this February as part of their St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2024.

They will be performing at the Grand Sierra Resort on Feb. 15 with special guests Pennywise and The Scratch at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $39.50, plus taxes and fees.

Infinity Rewards members will have access to presale starting this Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

