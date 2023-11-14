Dropkick Murphys to perform at GSR in February 2024

The Dropkick Murphys will be coming to Reno in February 2024
The Dropkick Murphys will be coming to Reno in February 2024(BMO Center)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dropkick Murphys will be in Reno this February as part of their St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2024.

They will be performing at the Grand Sierra Resort on Feb. 15 with special guests Pennywise and The Scratch at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $39.50, plus taxes and fees.

Infinity Rewards members will have access to presale starting this Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

Washoe County launches inventory of greenhouse gases as part of net zero goals
GREAT FULL GARDENS JOINS 3 p.m. SHOW
The exterior of Resorts casino in Atlantic City is shown on Oct. 1, 2020. Steve Norton, who ran...
Gambling pioneer Steve Norton, who ran first US casino outside Nevada, dies at age 89
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather