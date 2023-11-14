Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices hosts a fast-track recruitment day for law enforcement careers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Recruitment Day on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. The event, at 1038 Buckeye Road, condenses required testing for interested law enforcement applicants into a single day.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said, “This day is designed to make testing more accessible for those eager to pursue a law enforcement career.”

The Sheriff’s Office covers communities like Minden, Gardnerville, Genoa, Topaz Lake, Stateline, and Zephyr Cove. With SWAT, K9, and EOD offerings, the agency emphasizes proactive enforcement and community engagement.

Sheriff Deputies engage in events like the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, 4th of July festivities in South Lake Tahoe, and the annual Candy Dance in Genoa, Nevada.

Competitive wages start at $59,000 for Deputy Sheriff I (no experience) and $62,000 to $84,200 for Lateral Deputy Sheriff II (based on experience). Perks include a four-day workweek, medical benefits, 13 holidays, education incentives, and modified field training.

For out-of-state applicants, relocation reimbursement is offered, along with education and bilingual pay bonuses.

To apply or for more information, visit Sheriff.DouglasCountyNV.gov or call 775-782-9900

