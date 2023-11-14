Douglas county members protest for “A better school board”

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A protest for “A better school board” took place just outside Carson Valley Middle School on November 13.

Parents and community members carried signs down 395 to show their disapproval over how the Douglas County School Board has been behaving for the last year. If you found yourself in the area, you may have noticed all the red shirts. They do this in support of education by using the slogan “Red for ed.”

“Their only rationale for being there is to improve the environment for learning for children, and teachers, and they really have not done much of that,” said Randy Greene, a protester at the event.

Kristin Steinkraus has two children who attend school in Douglas County. She says, decisions made by the board are leaving her worried about her children’s education.

“Not trusting the teachers, banning books, and just the lack of transparency is concerning. I worry the school district is going to loose good teachers over it,” Said Steinkraus.

One of the larger concerns is over how much the district is spending on lawyers. In the first month Joey Gilbert was hired by the district, his firm sent an invoice for roughly $35,000 which is close to a quarter of the district’s $160,000 yearly budget. This topic has come up before, but the community doesn’t feel heard. They say, the board had a set plan from the beginning and are refusing to deviate from it.

They made assumptions about our school district that’s not true and it’s having a real negative impact,” Swisher said.

Marty Swisher the organizer of Mondays event never once mentioned extreme measures like a recall. What they want is basic. Just a school board that listens to students and parents, supports the staff, and is fully transparent.

“We’re just trying to keep awareness for our community that there’s issues being created by our school board. We want them to be aware and informed,” Swisher said.

