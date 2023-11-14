Donor Network West hosts annual Spare a Life bowling fundraiser at National Bowling Stadium

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada chapter of the Donor Network West annual Spare a Life event returns the National Bowling Stadium Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The fundraiser is a family-friendly event that will feature bowling, food and fun.

Matt Graves, vice president of donor operations, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to their fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit the Donor Network West Foundation, which supports donor families and organ transplant recipients, and funds education, outreach and research for organ, eye and tissue donation in northern Nevada.

To learn more about Spare a Life, click here.

