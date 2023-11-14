5 South Lake Tahoe clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

File photo of alcohol in the store.
File photo of alcohol in the store.(Aidan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Five South Lake Tahoe clerks have been cited by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for selling alcohol to minors.

They and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say the clerks sold the alcohol to the minors on Nov. 10.

The names of the stores involved were not released.

The sales were a result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of department agents, attempted to buy alcohol from 14 retails licensees in South Lake Tahoe.

The unnamed clerks will now face minimum fines of $250 and 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.

ABC may also take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business where the alcohol was sold to the minor, which may result in a fine, suspension, or a permanent revocation of the license.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

RPD warns residents of counterfeit jewelry scam
OrganOx
OrganOx
Sierra County Sheriff's Office logo.
Sierra County woman found deceased in her residence
This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North...
After deadly Nevada crash, federal investigators want cars to warn drivers if they’re speeding