5 South Lake Tahoe clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Five South Lake Tahoe clerks have been cited by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for selling alcohol to minors.

They and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say the clerks sold the alcohol to the minors on Nov. 10.

The names of the stores involved were not released.

The sales were a result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of department agents, attempted to buy alcohol from 14 retails licensees in South Lake Tahoe.

The unnamed clerks will now face minimum fines of $250 and 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.

ABC may also take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business where the alcohol was sold to the minor, which may result in a fine, suspension, or a permanent revocation of the license.

