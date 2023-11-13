UNR International Education Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada in Reno is inviting you on Campus for International Education Week events.

It kicks off Tuesday, November 14 and continues through Saturday, November 18.

The week will feature at least 15 events that celebrate global connections and exchange opportunities.

Some of the topics include threatened languages, origami night, and a panel discussion titled “Northern Nevada Diversity, Then and Now.”

Three percent of the student body at UNR are international students.

Starting January 1, 2023 UNR will have a Chief International Officer to help the University attract more international students until they become 10 percent of the student body.

“This is the first time that I’ve had an international mission in a way, a responsibility to internationalize the campus,” said the Director of International Programs at the College of Business at UNR, Mehmet Tosun.

He says his goals are to create a good environment and create a dedicated space for international students.

