Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations

7SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man wanted for alleged parole violations and questioning in several cases.

JD Murray is 44 years old, six-foot-two inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a facial tattoo of a skull on his face as well.

Anyone who knows Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 . Murray is considered armed and dangerous.

