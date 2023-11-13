Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations

JD Murray
JD Murray(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
7SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man wanted for alleged parole violations and questioning in several cases.

JD Murray is 44 years old, six-foot-two inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a facial tattoo of a skull on his face as well.

Anyone who knows Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 . Murray is considered armed and dangerous.

