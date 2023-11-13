Reno Rodeo Foundation kicks off annual Denim Drive for kids in protective custody, foster care

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2006, the Reno Rodeo Foundation (RRF) has hosted an annual Denim Drive around the holidays to raise money and collect toys, books, hygiene items, clothes and teddy bears for the thousands of abused and neglected infants, children and teens currently in protective custody and foster care. Over the last 17 years, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has donated over $2 million across 14 Northern Nevada counties.

Debby Herman, president of RRF, and Samantha Tabarez, outreach and development director, stopped by Morning Break to officially kick off the 2023 Denim Drive.

This year’s drive runs Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year, the Denim Drive benefits have expanded to include new clothing for employment interviews and educational scholarships for aging out foster youth as they transition to independent lives.

While new clothing donations are always appreciated, monetary donations have the biggest impact because they allow the organization and their partners to purchase exactly what is needed when it’s needed.

When folks donate through the “Donate a Dollar for Denim” pocket, 100% of every dollar donated is used to purchase additional new clothing throughout the year as well as other items that provide comfort, like new books for children attending family court proceedings in Washoe County family court and children in foster care.

“Dollar for Denim” locations include Nevada State Bank, Famous Dave’s Barbeque, Sierra Car Wash, Engine 8 Urban Winery, ITS Logistics, Manpower Temporary Services, and Frame Architecture.

Another entity of the Denim Drive is the “Bears & Badges” program. The Denim Drive also provides law enforcement agencies with teddy bears to give to children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. These new teddy bears help to build trust as children work with our partners at Washoe County Human Services Agency and the State of NV Division of Child & Family Services to assist them with their immediate needs and long-term well-being.

More information can be found by clicking here.

