Open for Business: Tequila Catador in Reno has the largest tequila selection in the United States

By Katey Roshetko and Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of Reno’s newest Mexican restaurants and tequila bars, Tequila Catador, opened its doors in March 2023. They have the largest tequila selection in the U.S. with over 700 bottles.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Karlie Drew stopped by the new business Monday to check out what the hype is all about. Owner, Fady Mehanna, and Chef Gilberto shared how their space can be turned into a great place to host holiday parties.

They’re hosting a tequila tasting event Sunday, Nov. 19, which will feature the first 100 point tequila ever. They’ll also be pairing flights with chocolate.

To book your reservation at Tequila Catador, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Chad Hooser and Maile Daugherty
Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor and ghost gun
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting

Latest News

2023 RRF Denim Drive Kicks Off
Reno Rodeo Foundation kicks off annual Denim Drive for kids in protective custody, foster care
Leigh Hurst, Purposeful Living Center
Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst shares tips for getting through Thanksgiving with your family
Grocery Outlet logo
New Grocery Outlet to open in Incline Village
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather