Open for Business: Tequila Catador in Reno has the largest tequila selection in the United States

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of Reno’s newest Mexican restaurants and tequila bars, Tequila Catador, opened its doors in March 2023. They have the largest tequila selection in the U.S. with over 700 bottles.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Karlie Drew stopped by the new business Monday to check out what the hype is all about. Owner, Fady Mehanna, and Chef Gilberto shared how their space can be turned into a great place to host holiday parties.

They’re hosting a tequila tasting event Sunday, Nov. 19, which will feature the first 100 point tequila ever. They’ll also be pairing flights with chocolate.

