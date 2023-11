RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire displaced one person from a home Sunday in the Panther Valley area, the Reno Fire Department reported.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Sagehen Lane at about 2:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The area was closed while crews knocked down the fire and cleaned up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.