New Grocery Outlet to open in Incline Village
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:50 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Grocery Outlet will be opening in Incline Village this week.
The California-based store will open this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and will bring 25 jobs to Incline Village.
The store will be located at 770 Mays Boulevard in Incline Village.
On opening day, the first 100 customers who arrive at 7:00 a.m. will get a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. Shoppers will also get a free limited-edition reusable bag.
