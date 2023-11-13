New Grocery Outlet to open in Incline Village

Grocery Outlet logo
Grocery Outlet logo(Grocery Outlet)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:50 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Grocery Outlet will be opening in Incline Village this week.

The California-based store will open this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and will bring 25 jobs to Incline Village.

The store will be located at 770 Mays Boulevard in Incline Village.

On opening day, the first 100 customers who arrive at 7:00 a.m. will get a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. Shoppers will also get a free limited-edition reusable bag.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
3-alarm Reno apartment fire had 78 firefighters battling flames
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Chad Hooser and Maile Daugherty
Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor and ghost gun
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Sunday Weather 11/12
Sunday Weather
Kenan Blackshear’s career night gives Wolf Pack the win at Washington 83-76
Nevada Wolf Pack
LBSU’s second half spurt hands Nevada women’s basketball first loss 79-57