New Grocery Outlet to open in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Grocery Outlet will be opening in Incline Village this week.

The California-based store will open this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and will bring 25 jobs to Incline Village.

The store will be located at 770 Mays Boulevard in Incline Village.

On opening day, the first 100 customers who arrive at 7:00 a.m. will get a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. Shoppers will also get a free limited-edition reusable bag.

