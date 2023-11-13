Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst shares tips for getting through Thanksgiving with your family

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Love it or hate it, your family is coming for Thanksgiving, so what are you going to do about it? Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center stopped by Morning Break to provide some tips for setting your intentions, positive thinking and forgiveness.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Hurst will be hosting “Clarity with Sound for the Holidays,” a group sound bath experience, Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2-3:30pm at The Yoga Center Reno. Click here to sign up.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

