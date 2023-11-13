Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, right, stays down after an injury as teammates midfielder Rose...
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, right, stays down after an injury as teammates midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) and midfielder Jess Fishlock, center, check on her during the first half of the NWSL Championship soccer game against NJ/NY Gotham, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in San Diego.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match Saturday night and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career.

Rapinoe broke toward Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who was dribbling outside the penalty area, and suddenly went down.

After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium with an apparent torn right Achilles tendon.

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former teammate from the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“You don’t always get to have the perfect ending,” said Rapinoe, who was in good spirits afterward and wearing a walking boot on her right foot.

“I’ve had so many perfect endings, even just thinking back to 2019, that was the most perfect whole script you could ever write personally and as a team, just what it meant. On balance, I don’t think anything that negative about it,” although she joked that she’s now just a normal person facing surgery and rehab.

There was no immediate word about the severity of Rapinoe’s injury.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom has ever won a NWSL title.

The field at Snapdragon appeared in better shape than it was on Sunday night, when the Reign beat the San Diego Wave to advance, but there were still some areas that appeared torn up. The Reign-Wave match was played 24 hours after a home San Diego State football game.

