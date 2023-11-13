LBSU’s second half spurt hands Nevada women’s basketball first loss 79-57

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - Long Beach State ended Sunday afternoon’s game against Nevada women’s basketball on a 26-9 scoring run that handed the Pack their first loss of the season 79-57.

Junior guard Audrey Roden led Nevada with 17 points and a career-high five steals while Victoria Davis added 11 points off the bench to go with five steals. Sophomore forward Kennedy Lee grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds to go with eight points off the bench.

Scoring the first four points of the game, Nevada maintained the lead to start the first quarter. Long Beach State cut it down to one possession with a layup, but a 3-pointer by Roden allowed Nevada to move ahead 16-10.

Long Beach State drained four consecutive free throws to make it a two-point game through the first 10 minutes.

Long Beach State took advantage off a jumper and a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but a pair of free throws by Davis and a layup by Lee allowed Nevada to go up 25-24. The Beach drained a jump shot and hit a pair of free throws to take a three-point lead, but a layup by senior guard Tiffany Siu cut the deficit 30-29 heading into halftime.

After a back-and-forth battle to start the third quarter, freshman guard Dymonique Maxie knocked down a jump shot that allowed Nevada to tie the score at 42.

Long Beach State got hot offensively and went on a 9-0 scoring run to stretch its lead toward the end of the third quarter. The Pack hit a pair of jumpers that cut Long Beach State’s lead down to five heading into the final quarter. Long Beach State, however, finished the game shooting over 58 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter that resulted in a 26-9 scoring run.

Nevada looks to bounce back at Lawlor Events Center Friday, taking on Pepperdine at 6:30 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Sophomore forward Kennedy Lee grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and had her first career double-digit rebounding game.

Junior guard Audrey Roden scored 17 points to go with a career-high five steals. She is averaging 19 points per game through Nevada’s first two games.

Nevada recorded 17 steals Sunday, bringing its season total to 37 in just two games. The Pack came up with 20 steals Thursday against Sacramento State.

Freshman guard Rakiyah Jackson scored her first collegiate point off a free throw while freshman guard Izzy Sullivan made her collegiate debut Sunday.

