Kenan Blackshear’s career night gives Wolf Pack the win at Washington 83-76

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Kenan Blackshear scored a career-high 31 points, Jarod Lucas and Nick Davidson added 13 points apiece and Nevada beat Washington 83-76 on Sunday night.

Blackshear made 12 of 22 from the field and finished with six rebounds and five assists.

Tre Coleman, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, threw down a dunk to open the scoring 20 seconds into the game and Nevada (2-0) led the rest of the way.

After Sahvir Wheeler made the first of two free throws to cut Washington’s deficit to four points with 8:41 left in the first half but Blackshear scored seven consecutive points to spark an 18-6 run that made it 41-25 when Nick Davidson converted a three-point play with 1:39 remaining before halftime.

Washington (2-1) pulled within seven points of the Wolf Pack on four occasions in the second half but got no closer.

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Wheeler, who fouled out with 5:23 to play, added 14 points and Nate Calmese 11.

Nevada has won five in a row against the Huskies to even the all-time series at 6-6.

Washington plays Xavier on Friday at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. Nevada plays the first of five consecutive home games Wednesday against Pacific.

