Home Means Nevada art exhibit coming to Reno Tahoe International Airport

The gallery will be available until Feb. 1, 2024
The gallery will be available until Feb. 1, 2024(Kelly Carroll | Home Means Nevada Exhibit)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new art exhibit called Home Means Nevada will be coming soon to the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

The exhibit is on loan from the Nevada Arts Council and is a traveling art exhibit meant to showcase the state’s geography, natural features, and history. The artwork will be displayed in the airport’s depARTures Gallery until Feb. 1, 2024.

It will feature 15 photographs and highlight some of the federally managed lands in the state of Nevada, such as Burning Man, and the Gold Butte area.

The art gallery is in part funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Chad Hooser and Maile Daugherty
Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor and ghost gun
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting

Latest News

The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Former South Lake Tahoe snowboard instructor sentenced to 5 years for distribution of child pornography
WORLD KINDNESS DAY
2023 RRF Denim Drive Kicks Off
Reno Rodeo Foundation kicks off annual Denim Drive for kids in protective custody, foster care
Tequila Catador
Open for Business: Tequila Catador in Reno has the largest tequila selection in the United States