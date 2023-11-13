Home Means Nevada art exhibit coming to Reno Tahoe International Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new art exhibit called Home Means Nevada will be coming soon to the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

The exhibit is on loan from the Nevada Arts Council and is a traveling art exhibit meant to showcase the state’s geography, natural features, and history. The artwork will be displayed in the airport’s depARTures Gallery until Feb. 1, 2024.

It will feature 15 photographs and highlight some of the federally managed lands in the state of Nevada, such as Burning Man, and the Gold Butte area.

The art gallery is in part funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Nevada.

