Workshop on future of Wingfield, Barbara Benntt parks on Thursday

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno holds a workshop Thursday to review concepts for Wingfield and Barbara Bennett parks in downtown Reno.

The city is conducting a master plan for the 3-acre parks along the Truckee River. It sought public input through a survey earlier this year.

The input continues Thursday with a workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center at 925 Riverside Drive.

“We are grateful for all of the public input we have seen so far,” said Nathan Ullyot, director of Reno Parks and Recreation. “Because of their central location, these parks play a vital role in who we are as a city and who we want to become. We invite our residents to attend this workshop, so we know how they want to use these beautiful spaces.”

Reno’s description of the parks: Barbara Bennett Park offers a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts and benches. Wingfield Park features pathways, a grass field, a whitewater rafting park and amphitheater.

The city said the master plan project focuses on improvements to the parks to accommodate a wide range of ages, abilities, and interests for future generations.

