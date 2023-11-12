Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lion that escaped a circus and prowled the streets of an Italian town has finally been captured.

People in the town of Ladispoli, near Rome, were advised to stay indoors for hours Saturday.

The lion was seen in a local waterway and then later back in town.

It was tracked with a geolocator, sedated and returned to the circus.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia.

Authorities said they are looking into reports that the lion may have been let loose on purpose.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
3-alarm Reno apartment fire had 78 firefighters battling flames
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Chad Hooser and Maile Daugherty
Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor and ghost gun

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,...
76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
Escaped circus lion seen on geolocator