UNR dorms evacuated as crews look for gas leak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several hundred students have been evacuated from dormitories on the University of Nevada, Reno campus as emergency crews search for the source of a gas leak.

UNR Deputy Chief Josh Reynolds said six or seven dormitories have been evacuated.

The university asked people to avoid the area.

There were reports of the odor of natural gas from Ninth Street to the west stadium parking garage shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Reno Fire Department, the Reno Police Department and NV Energy responded but crews have been unable to find a leak.

There is temporary housing for students. Reynolds said additional NV Energy survey crews were en route and they hoped to have students back into the dormitory before midnight.

There is non-university housing in the area and the gas could be coming from there, Reynolds said.

