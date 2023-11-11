National Automobile Museum honors Veterans

Steering wheel of a World War II Jeep
Steering wheel of a World War II Jeep(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There’s plenty of green in this part of the National Automobile Museum.

That’s because there’s a section dedicated to military vehicles and weapons from past wars.  It’s all in honor of Veterans Day.

Navy Veteran Bill Petty was here when the vehicles arrived. As a volunteer he helped set up. He says he’s happy the museum took the time and set aside an exhibit for Veterans.

“Well, I helped set up, unloaded the vehicles, drove them up the hallway, actually we towed them up the hallway and helped place them here,” says Petty.  “We had to put one here, one there pick out what one set in the best place. So, we finally got it set up and I think it’s a very good exhibit.”

There are military Jeeps that could be modified to fit any need, including medical transport.

President Eisenhower called the Jeep, “one of the three decisive weapons the U.S. had during World War 2.”

There is an anti-aircraft gun as well.

But the stanchions keep in a whole other story. There’s a staff car of General Douglas MacArthur. The World War II vehicle has always been part of the museum. But two cars are on loan.

A staff car of General John Pershing from World War 1 is right next to MacArthur’s.

Another car from another private collection is General George Patton’s personal Jeep. There’s a padded passenger seat, and horns on the hood.

Petty says its illustrates the general’s outlook on life.

“A lot of things he was allowed to do. Or just did them,” says Petty. “He was in charge. And he did what he wanted.”

The museum president here says the loan nearly landed in his lap.

“I almost gave up on this exhibit,” says Phil MacDougall. “I happened to bump into someone who was in the museum, enjoying our collection, made small talk and he happened to mention he had George S. Patton’s Jeep. I talked to somebody else who was connected, Tony Harrah. Tony Harrah has a collection in town. I talked to his representative he volunteered two or three of his vehicles to come down here.”

MacDougall says while this may be the first time the museum has devoted a section to the military to honor men and women who served—some who made the ultimate sacrifice, this certainly won’t be the last. He hopes for a bigger display next year and more coordination with the Veterans Parade in downtown Reno.

While the display is here to honor Veterans Day, the exhibit is open to the public to the end of November.

For more information: https://automuseum.org/

