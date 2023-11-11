Locals excited to hit the slopes: Mt. Rose opens for the snow season

By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 2,000 locals were at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe making their first turns of the season on opening day.

Mike Pierce, the Resort’s Marketing Director, says that he saw people lined up to get on the first chairs, at 4 a.m. in the morning. There was one run open, with 3 trails branching off, but more snow is needed for other runs to open.

The resort has reported that they have gotten 24-48 inches of snow so far this year and are hoping for more from the storm coming in around 11/16.

Pierce also says that season passes are still being sold at their low rates, and that the multiple pass options are still available.

