Giants add ex-Carson High star Matt Williams to new manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff

San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams pauses on the field during the seventh inning...
San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams pauses on the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. In an announcement, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, the San Francisco Giants named Williams as their third base coach on new manager Bob Melvin's staff. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Williams is returning to the San Francisco Giants as the third-base coach on new manager Bob Melvin’s staff.

The team announced its coaching staff Friday.

Williams spent the first 10 of his 17 major league seasons as an infielder with San Francisco, making four All-Star teams while winning three Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards. He managed the Washington Nationals to a 179-145 record over the 2014-15 seasons.

He won NL Manager of the Year honors in his first season as the Nationals won 96 games and the NL East before losing in the Division Series.

“First off, he’s a fantastic baseball coach. But it means a great deal to me to bring him home,” Melvin said in a text message to The Associated Press. “He’s a Giant and our fans and players know that as well.”

Melvin was named manager last month to replace the fired Gabe Kapler after the Giants missed the playoffs for a second straight year since winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

The 57-year-old Williams rejoined the Padres’ staff in mid-April following surgery for colon cancer. He was diagnosed during spring training and had surgery on March 31, a day after opening day.

Melvin brings his former Athletics and Padres bench coach Ryan Christenson back to the Bay Area, while former big league outfielder Pat Burrell will be one hitting coach, joining returner Justin Viele and assistant hitting coach Pedro Guerrero.

Christenson served as Melvin’s bench coach in San Diego for the 2022 season and then as associate manager this year.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Wolf Pack steals ball 23 times, forces 28 turnovers
Dominating defense leads Nevada women’s basketball to victory in season opener 69-53
Ways to prevent injury this ski season
Preparing for the slopes: Effective ways to prevent skiing and snowboarding injuries
Reminders from Reno Ice
Staying safe on the ice: Reno Ice shares likelihood of injuries for hockey and figure skating
Jarod Lucas scored a game-high 18 points, and four different Pack players reached double...
Wolf Pack wins season opener 77-63 over Sacramento State