Fire in building near Greater Nevada Field

The scene of a fire in a residential building in the 200 block of evansAvenue.
The scene of a fire in a residential building in the 200 block of evansAvenue.(Ray Kinney/KLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department has sent several fire engines to a fire in a building in the 200 block of Evans Avenue near downtown Reno.

The fire by Greater Nevada Field was reported just before 8:30 p.m. It is in a building between Lake Street and Evans Avenue.

The Reno Police Department is assisting with traffic control and asks people to avoid the area.

  • East and Westbound of 2nd St from Ballpark to Lake St
  • North and Southbound Lake St and Evans St between 2nd and 4th St.

We have a crew en route and will update details when possible.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams pauses on the field during the seventh inning...
Giants add ex-Carson High star Matt Williams to new manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff
Operation Stocking Stuffer
Mt. Rose open for the season
Locals excited to hit the slopes: Mt. Rose opens for the season
Mt. Rose open for the season
Mt. Rose opening day