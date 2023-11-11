Fire in building near Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department has sent several fire engines to a fire in a building in the 200 block of Evans Avenue near downtown Reno.

The fire by Greater Nevada Field was reported just before 8:30 p.m. It is in a building between Lake Street and Evans Avenue.

The Reno Police Department is assisting with traffic control and asks people to avoid the area.

East and Westbound of 2nd St from Ballpark to Lake St

North and Southbound Lake St and Evans St between 2nd and 4th St.

We have a crew en route and will update details when possible.

