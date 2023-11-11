Fire in building near Greater Nevada Field
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department has sent several fire engines to a fire in a building in the 200 block of Evans Avenue near downtown Reno.
The fire by Greater Nevada Field was reported just before 8:30 p.m. It is in a building between Lake Street and Evans Avenue.
The Reno Police Department is assisting with traffic control and asks people to avoid the area.
- East and Westbound of 2nd St from Ballpark to Lake St
- North and Southbound Lake St and Evans St between 2nd and 4th St.
We have a crew en route and will update details when possible.
