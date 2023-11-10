Veterans recognized at Liberty Dogs

Liberty Dogs
Liberty Dogs
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans working on a project that will help change the lives of other veterans got some special recognition Thursday.

Liberty Dogs will be a campus that will provide the breeding and training of companion animals for veterans to help them lead more independent lives.

The developer says it’s a passion project made possible by the work of other veterans working to build the campus. Perry Di Loreto says when it opens, it will help with healing for veterans who have served in combat roles and are impacted forever.

“You can never unsee or unlearn what you’ve come through, what you’ve had to do to other people,” said Di Loreto. “The animals, and the focus and the companionship that develops helps them deal with that. so it’s very important.”

Liberty Dogs will open at its Damonte Ranch Parkway location in early 2026.

