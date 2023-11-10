Sen. Rosen: Planned oil mergers bad news for consumers

FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to examine United States Space Force programs in review of the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Authorization Request, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Rosen, a Democrat from Nevada who steered a moderate path during her first term in the chamber, announced Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that she will seek reelection in the perennial battleground state. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -ExxonMobil plans to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion. Chevron wants to spend $53 billion to acquire Hess Corporation. Why should most of us (who aren’t stockholders) care?

Senator Jacky Rosen says we should. Big oil swallowing up two smaller independents means less competition and will inevitably lead to higher prices. “They buy up all the small independent operators and then they can charge whatever they want. They’ve been greedy since COVID. Year after year, quarter after quarter, they’ve made record profits on the backs of hard working Americans, hard working Nevadans.”

And, she says, the impact won’t be stop at the pump.

“You drive to school. You drive your kids around. The gas prices are higher. You go to the market and food prices are higher because the trucking companies are paying more for gas.”

So Seenator Rosen has joined an effort to force an investigation of th proposed purchases, sending a letter to the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission demanding an investigation of the deals.

“I’m going to fight anybody on this because we need to fight inflation and big oil should be held accountable for their role in it.”

Rosen says a wave of mergers in the petroleum industry in recent years have led to less competition and higher prices.

“We don’t want them to corner the market so they can make the prices higher. Oil companies should not be making record breaking profits on the backs of Nevada families.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Projector at the Fleischmann Planetarium
State-of-the-art updates could be on the way for the Fleischmann Planetarium
The fire broke out at W. Sixth and Stoker Thursday afternoon
House fire at W. Sixth and Stoker results in minor damage
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Portion of Arrowhead Drive evacuated after couple discovers dynamite
NV Secretary of State comments on suspicious letters sent to elections offices