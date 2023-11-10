Sen. Rosen: Planned oil mergers bad news for consumers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -ExxonMobil plans to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion. Chevron wants to spend $53 billion to acquire Hess Corporation. Why should most of us (who aren’t stockholders) care?

Senator Jacky Rosen says we should. Big oil swallowing up two smaller independents means less competition and will inevitably lead to higher prices. “They buy up all the small independent operators and then they can charge whatever they want. They’ve been greedy since COVID. Year after year, quarter after quarter, they’ve made record profits on the backs of hard working Americans, hard working Nevadans.”

And, she says, the impact won’t be stop at the pump.

“You drive to school. You drive your kids around. The gas prices are higher. You go to the market and food prices are higher because the trucking companies are paying more for gas.”

So Seenator Rosen has joined an effort to force an investigation of th proposed purchases, sending a letter to the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission demanding an investigation of the deals.

“I’m going to fight anybody on this because we need to fight inflation and big oil should be held accountable for their role in it.”

Rosen says a wave of mergers in the petroleum industry in recent years have led to less competition and higher prices.

“We don’t want them to corner the market so they can make the prices higher. Oil companies should not be making record breaking profits on the backs of Nevada families.”

