Open for Business: Sage and Sol Wellness to open high-end integrative healing center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coming soon to Reno, the Sage and Sol Wellness Center promises to bring a new era of comprehensive holistic care to northern Nevadans.

The center was founded by Jennifer Boscovich, a seasoned APH RN. She stopped by Morning Break to explain how Sage and Sol Wellness “aims to provide unique and transformative healthcare services that combine integrative, functional and homeopathic medicine.”

At Sage and Sol Wellness, we are dedicated to promoting well-being through a multifaceted approach utilizing our state-of-the-art facility to provide an extensive range of holistic services designed to heal the mind, body and spirit.

The center offers integrative medicine, homeopathic medicine, IV clinic, infrared sauna, salt booth, nutrition counseling, colonics and lymphatic drainage.

Sage and Sol Wellness is committed to delivering the highest quality care in a natural healing environment. The center is meticulously designed to create a spa-like ambiance and provide a peaceful and rejuvenating experience. Sage and Sol Wellness embraces diversity by welcoming, accepting and respecting individuals of all faiths and backgrounds.

They hope to open the wellness center some time after Thanksgiving. Click here to stay updated on the center’s grand opening.

