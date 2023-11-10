Nevada Women’s Fund to host 16th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) is bringing back its annual shopping and socializing event, Power of the Purse, for the sixteenth year. The event draws over 1,000 attendees each year. There will be sipping, shopping and supporting NWF’s mission to empower achievement in women and families.

Ila Achtabowski, president and CEO, and Jill Johnson, 2023 Nevada Women’s Fund board chair, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to this holiday season kick-off experience.

Power of the Purse takes place Friday, Nov. 17, from 5-9 p.m. at the Downtown Reno Ballroom (401 N. Center Street, Reno). More than 40 local vendors will be showcased during the event, representing a wide variety of artisan jewelry, hand-crafted art pieces, home decor, clothing and accessories, health and beauty products and much more. An evening of shopping and socializing will culminate with the Designer Purse Raffle — the highlight of the event featuring coveted brand name purses including Louis Vuitton, Valentino by Mario Valentino, Stella McCartney, Hermes, Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent.

NWF recognizes that when women embrace their economic building potential, they can leverage their own success to uplift others and foster solidarity. Funds raised during this feel-good holiday event play a pivotal role in the NWF’s scholarship and grant programs.

General admission tickets are $75 and include access to the event from 6 to 9 p.m., two drink tickets, appetizers and access to the dazzling array of vendors. VIP tickets are available for $150 and include early admittance at 5 p.m. for a VIP Champagne and shopping hour with exclusive access to vendors, two drink tickets and appetizers, a keepsake VIP glass, and access to the VIP hour purse raffle.

To purchase event and raffle tickets for the 2023 Power of the Purse or for more information about the impactful work of Nevada Women’s Fund, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.