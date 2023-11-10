Nevada Donor Network is pushing boundaries in organ transplantation using new technology

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Donor Network is pushing boundaries for what is possible in organ transplantation using new technology.

Traditional organ preservation involves cooling an organ down with ice, but cooling isn’t exactly good for the organ and could lead to damage. Elizabeth Shipman, the Senior Director of Organ Services at Nevada Donor Network, has announced that they’ve acquired new technology for transplantation.

“This allows us to meet the families timeline and place that liver on the machine and it stops time for a little bit,” says Shipman.

That machine in question is called the Organox, a self-sufficient device that simulates the human body. There’s a pump to function as the heart, an oxygenator to mimic the lungs, and systems designed to provide nutrients to the organ. This means the liver is functional throughout preservation.

“You’re able to draw blood samples and actually see if the liver is functioning and working,” said Shipman.

By doing this the Organox extends not only the quality but also the time on which the liver can be taken from the donor to the recipient.

“It’ll optimize every opportunity for the organ,” Shipman said.

Right now the Organox is in southern Nevada, but it’s designed to be portable, equipped with its own van and specialized team to go with it.

“It is portable to take to the donor’s operating rooms and go to the different transplant centers that we serve,” Shipman said.

Currently, the Organox only works for livers, but kidneys is next on the list. The ultimate goal would be to turn transplantation from an emergency procedure, to a planned day operation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.