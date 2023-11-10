Native American Heritage Month Celebration happening in MidTown

Happening November 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Midtown, there will be a celebration for Native American Heritage Month. Sawabemuhano, a traditional wellness space, and the City of Reno will host a celebration featuring cultural demos, storytelling with an elder, and wellness workshops. The street-side of Tahoe Street will be closed for a Native-made marketplace; food vendors, a drum group, and a Pow-Wow dance club will also be in attendance.

Nellie Davis, Founder of Sawabemuhano shared the meaning of an event like this for our community,

“It’s going to be beautiful, but it’s important because we realize we can’t have these conversations alone. If we’re going to heal as a community, we need the greater community to be part of that and support it. This is about bringing everyone together, recognizing the Native community, and celebrating this culture and heritage.”

This will be the first time through proclamation the City of Reno has acknowledged Native American Heritage Month. It’s going on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on this celebration, click here.

