RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Sun Valley Friday morning.

Fire crews with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to the 5200 block of Carol Drive in Sun Valley for a small 8X12 fire in a living quarters.

The sole occupant of the quarters is safe and unharmed.

