Get your holiday shopping started at the 8th annual Carson Christmas Craft Fairs

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 45 local and unique crafters, businesses and representatives will be at the 8th annual Carson Christmas Craft Fairs. Each fair will have raffles, food, goodies and more.

Cassidy Davis, owner of Northern Nevada HotSpot, and Nichole Schembre, marketing and grant director for Friends in Service Helping (FISH), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to any one of the three fairs being offered this holiday season. All of the fairs will be held inside the Fuji Park Exhibit Hall (601 Clear Creek Road, Carson City).

The Carson Christmas Craft Fair shopping dates:

  • Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year’s events are also a fundraiser for FISH. They are raising money for their Student Apartment Housing Project as well as for their Homeless Outreach Program. If you can’t attend the craft fairs, you can donate directly to FISH online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Young adults participate in Youth Cadet Program
Retro Radio Dolls Veterans Day Tribute
Retro Radio Dolls perform military tribute in honor of Veterans Day
Retro Radio Dolls Veterans Day Tribute
Retro Radio Dolls Veterans Day Tribute
Carson Christmas Craft Fairs
Carson Christmas Craft Fairs