Get your holiday shopping started at the 8th annual Carson Christmas Craft Fairs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 45 local and unique crafters, businesses and representatives will be at the 8th annual Carson Christmas Craft Fairs. Each fair will have raffles, food, goodies and more.

Cassidy Davis, owner of Northern Nevada HotSpot, and Nichole Schembre, marketing and grant director for Friends in Service Helping (FISH), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to any one of the three fairs being offered this holiday season. All of the fairs will be held inside the Fuji Park Exhibit Hall (601 Clear Creek Road, Carson City).

The Carson Christmas Craft Fair shopping dates:

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year’s events are also a fundraiser for FISH. They are raising money for their Student Apartment Housing Project as well as for their Homeless Outreach Program. If you can’t attend the craft fairs, you can donate directly to FISH online.

