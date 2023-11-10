Families invited to Arts for All Nevada’s annual holiday family arts festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Explore the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center while making some creative, all-age-appropriate projects with our talented teaching artists at this year’s annual holiday family arts festival. There will be fun activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Jackie Clay, executive director for Arts for All Nevada, stopped by Morning Break, to talk about this event. There will be a toy drive benefitting Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, creative art stations, a visit from Santa, a free book for every child, the opportunity to explore the history of the Lake Mansion with patty cafferata and treats available for purchase from TukTuk YumYum frozen yogurt truck.

The annual holiday festival is Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s free and no registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Click here to learn more about Arts for All Nevada.

