Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor, and so-called “ghost gun”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An ex-felon has been arrested after the Carson City Sheriff’s Office says he had a “ghost gun”, silencer, body armor, and methamphetamine.

They say that on Thursday afternoon, at around 3:00 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team of the Sheriff’s Office made contact with a suspicious U-Haul parked at the Carson City Nugget. They say the U-Haul had sunscreen placed over the windshield, however, detectives were still able to see it was occupied by two people.

Those two people, identified as 36-year-old Chad Hooser and 29-year-old Maile Daugherty, were suspected by the Sheriff’s Office of using narcotics while in the truck.

Daugherty exited the truck and began heading towards the casino before she was contacted by a SET member who conducted an open-air sniff test of the truck’s exterior with a K9. The dog detected the presence of narcotics, prompting SET detectives to search the truck.

When they did, they found an unserialized “ghost gun”, ammo, body armor, and a homemade silencer. They also found a still-smoldering glass methamphetamine pipe, small amounts of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and a book on how to make homemade silencers.

Hooser, an ex-felon, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of body armor by a prohibited person, possession/manufacturing of a silencer, possession of an unserialized gun, and possession of a controlled substance.

Daughtery was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

