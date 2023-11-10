Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor, and so-called “ghost gun”

Daugherty(left) and Hooser(right)
Daugherty(left) and Hooser(right)(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An ex-felon has been arrested after the Carson City Sheriff’s Office says he had a “ghost gun”, silencer, body armor, and methamphetamine.

They say that on Thursday afternoon, at around 3:00 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team of the Sheriff’s Office made contact with a suspicious U-Haul parked at the Carson City Nugget. They say the U-Haul had sunscreen placed over the windshield, however, detectives were still able to see it was occupied by two people.

Those two people, identified as 36-year-old Chad Hooser and 29-year-old Maile Daugherty, were suspected by the Sheriff’s Office of using narcotics while in the truck.

Daugherty exited the truck and began heading towards the casino before she was contacted by a SET member who conducted an open-air sniff test of the truck’s exterior with a K9. The dog detected the presence of narcotics, prompting SET detectives to search the truck.

When they did, they found an unserialized “ghost gun”, ammo, body armor, and a homemade silencer. They also found a still-smoldering glass methamphetamine pipe, small amounts of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and a book on how to make homemade silencers.

Hooser, an ex-felon, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of body armor by a prohibited person, possession/manufacturing of a silencer, possession of an unserialized gun, and possession of a controlled substance.

Daughtery was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Liberty Dogs
Veterans recognized at Liberty Dogs
Highlighting some of the expanding services offered by the Veterans Guest House.
Veterans Guest House
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Young adults participate in Youth Cadet Program
Retro Radio Dolls Veterans Day Tribute
Retro Radio Dolls perform military tribute in honor of Veterans Day