Diabetes Awareness Month: Preparing for holiday meals

Diabetes Awareness Month
Diabetes Awareness Month(MGN, Pixabay)
By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the CDC, Diabetes affects more than 37 million Americans. 96 million Americans live with Pre-Diabetes, which means they are at risk for Diabetes, but their blood sugar levels aren’t quite at the diabetic level just yet.

“Medical providers know if you are at risk for diabetes if you are overweight, and over the age, of between 45 and 75.”

With the holiday season coming up it can be difficult to keep blood sugar levels balanced. Here are some tips Kate Ault, Dietitian at Northern Nevada HOPES says might help:

“The first tip which seems really silly, but it is to eat breakfast. And part of that is that thanksgiving is one meal of one day, it is not supposed to be a whole day long.”

That’s not all, there is a certain food group out there that doesn’t contain any sugar:

“Vegetables have no fat and no salt, no wonder no one likes them, but this really is a food group that we need to eat more of,” says Ault.

“If you bring a vegetable of some sort, to contribute to the meal, you have a free food, or a food you know you can eat a lot of that is not going to affect your blood sugar, that is going to make you feel more full.”

For those who still might overeat this small addition to your day, can make a big difference:

“The best thing you could do is to take a walk. If we’ve overeaten our blood sugar numbers are elevated, and what is blood sugar? Blood sugar is energy that hasn’t been used up yet. So, if you go out and take a walk you can actually bring that glucose level back down.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Planetarium event lighting
State-of-the-art updates could be on the way for the Fleischmann Planetarium
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Changing the way transplantation is done
Nevada Donor Network is pushing boundaries in organ transplantation using new technology
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Sen. Rosen: Planned oil mergers bad news for consumers