Diabetes Awareness Month: Preparing for holiday meals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the CDC, Diabetes affects more than 37 million Americans. 96 million Americans live with Pre-Diabetes, which means they are at risk for Diabetes, but their blood sugar levels aren’t quite at the diabetic level just yet.

“Medical providers know if you are at risk for diabetes if you are overweight, and over the age, of between 45 and 75.”

With the holiday season coming up it can be difficult to keep blood sugar levels balanced. Here are some tips Kate Ault, Dietitian at Northern Nevada HOPES says might help:

“The first tip which seems really silly, but it is to eat breakfast. And part of that is that thanksgiving is one meal of one day, it is not supposed to be a whole day long.”

That’s not all, there is a certain food group out there that doesn’t contain any sugar:

“Vegetables have no fat and no salt, no wonder no one likes them, but this really is a food group that we need to eat more of,” says Ault.

“If you bring a vegetable of some sort, to contribute to the meal, you have a free food, or a food you know you can eat a lot of that is not going to affect your blood sugar, that is going to make you feel more full.”

For those who still might overeat this small addition to your day, can make a big difference:

“The best thing you could do is to take a walk. If we’ve overeaten our blood sugar numbers are elevated, and what is blood sugar? Blood sugar is energy that hasn’t been used up yet. So, if you go out and take a walk you can actually bring that glucose level back down.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.