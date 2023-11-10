City of South Lake Tahoe to allow residents to name a snowplow

City of South Lake Tahoe logo
City of South Lake Tahoe logo(South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is announcing its inaugural name a snowplow contest.

South Lake Tahoe residents will be able to name 10 snowplows that will be in service for the 2023/2024 winter season.

“The contest is a great way to kick off the upcoming snow season and to thank our Public Work Snow Operations team for keeping our roads clear and safe each winter,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “We look forward to the seeing the top names selected by our residents and having them displayed on the city’s snow equipment.”

The voting period opened today, Nov. 10 and will end on Nov. 30 at 5:00 p.m. The top 10 winning names will be announced at the city’s Winter Open House on Dec. 16.

To vote, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Daugherty(left) and Hooser(right)
Ex-felon arrested in Carson City with meth, body armor, and so-called “ghost gun”
Liberty Dogs
Veterans recognized at Liberty Dogs
Highlighting some of the expanding services offered by the Veterans Guest House.
Veterans Guest House
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Young adults participate in Youth Cadet Program