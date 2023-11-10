City of South Lake Tahoe to allow residents to name a snowplow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is announcing its inaugural name a snowplow contest.

South Lake Tahoe residents will be able to name 10 snowplows that will be in service for the 2023/2024 winter season.

“The contest is a great way to kick off the upcoming snow season and to thank our Public Work Snow Operations team for keeping our roads clear and safe each winter,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “We look forward to the seeing the top names selected by our residents and having them displayed on the city’s snow equipment.”

The voting period opened today, Nov. 10 and will end on Nov. 30 at 5:00 p.m. The top 10 winning names will be announced at the city’s Winter Open House on Dec. 16.

