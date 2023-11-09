Sphere reports nearly $100M operating loss at Las Vegas venue in 1st quarter

Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time on July 4, 2023. The Exosphere features 580,000 sq ft of fully-programmable LED lighting.(MSG Entertainment Holdings LLC)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Sphere has been the talk of the town since opening, so how did the company lose nearly $100 million in revenue since opening?

In an earnings call last week, Sphere Entertainment Company revealed that the Las Vegas venue had an operating loss of $98.4 million over the months of July, August and September.

However, the company notes that Sphere opened in late September. In that short time since opening, the company says the venue it brought in nearly $8 million in revenue.

Officials said that $4 million of that came from shows and events, while the rest of the funds came from ads that were displayed on the Sphere’s Exosphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

A sign welcomes motorists to Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
How are people supposed to rebuild Paradise, California, when nobody can afford home insurance?
Ways to prevent injury this ski season
Preparing for the slopes: Effective ways to prevent skiing and snowboarding injuries
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather