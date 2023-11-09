The Road Ahead: Free Transit on Veterans Day

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces by offering free transit service on Veterans Day. That includes free RTC RIDE and ACCESS on Friday, November 10. Along with showing appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of our nation’s veterans, free transit is also a way to thank RTC’s customers and offer an opportunity for others to try public transportation in the Reno-Sparks area. Public transportation is a great way to relieve traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions.

Route 21 is an easy way for people to get to the Sparks Marina to pay respect at the Veterans Memorial. The bus will stop at Nichols Boulevard at Western Village, which is a short walk from the memorial plaza. Everyone in the community is invited to stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sparks Florist will provide free flowers for people to place at the memorial.

