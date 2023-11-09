Ret. Col. Mike Hudson explains how ClearForce uses artificial intelligence to combat veteran suicide

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the ClearForce website, “Suicide is a top 9 leading cause of death in the U.S. Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than non-veterans. Suicide and attempts also impact the health of friends, family, co-workers, business, and the community. The financial toll on the economy is also costly. In 2020, suicide and self-harm cost the nation over $500 billion according to the CDC.”

Retired Col. Mike Hudson, vice president of ClearForce, stopped by Morning Break to explain how the company works with artificial intelligence to determine whether someone is at risk of suicide and to what extent.

The technology uses machine learning and AI models that input information from the CDC’s data of attributes that correlate to high incidents of suicide. Then AI “can accurately identify those who are at the highest risk so they can be prioritized and supported immediately.” That information is shared with concerned parties, including advanced analytics and data visualization products.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Col. Hudson to learn more.

You can also find more information about ClearForce online.

