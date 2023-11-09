Preparing for the slopes: Effective ways to prevent skiing and snowboarding injuries

By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Heading into the winter sports season, it’s time to think about how to prevent common injuries that can occur on the slopes. Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance emphasizes the importance of preparing your body to minimize the risk of hip, knee, and ankle injuries during skiing or snowboarding.

Skiers are more prone to knee injuries, including MCL tears, meniscus problems, and ligament strains. Boot-related injuries are rare but can happen. To prevent these, focus on stability exercises targeting the ankle, knee, and hip. Weight-bearing exercises, such as lunges and bodyweight squats, can significantly enhance stability and prevent injuries.

Snowboarders often face knee injuries as well; however, upper-body injuries are more common. Strengthening exercises that emphasize balance, such as bridges and clams, can activate the hips and improve overall stability. Engaging in at-home workouts can be an effective way to prepare your body for the snowboarding season.

Dr. Shane Collins, Physical Therapist with Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance shared how long it takes for these exercises to become effective,

“When you’re exercising, you’ll feel a neurological improvement where the nerve and muscle communicate better. That’s after day two or three where people say they feel stronger. With strength, you have better communication with those muscles happening, but the real strength within the muscle comes after 4-6 weeks.”

By incorporating targeted exercises and maintaining consistency in your workout routine, you can significantly reduce the risk of injuries while enjoying your time on the slopes this winter season.

For more information from Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, click here.

Additional skiing and snowboarding tips can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Reminders from Reno Ice
Staying safe on the ice: Reno Ice shares likelihood of injuries for hockey and figure skating
Jarod Lucas scored a game-high 18 points, and four different Pack players reached double...
Wolf Pack wins season opener 77-63 over Sacramento State
11-7-23
Wolf Pack wins season opener 77-63 over Sacramento State
11-5-23
Wolf Pack admits they weren't the more physical team in 27-14 loss to Hawai'i