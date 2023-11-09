Preparing for the slopes: Effective ways to prevent skiing and snowboarding injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Heading into the winter sports season, it’s time to think about how to prevent common injuries that can occur on the slopes. Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance emphasizes the importance of preparing your body to minimize the risk of hip, knee, and ankle injuries during skiing or snowboarding.

Skiers are more prone to knee injuries, including MCL tears, meniscus problems, and ligament strains. Boot-related injuries are rare but can happen. To prevent these, focus on stability exercises targeting the ankle, knee, and hip. Weight-bearing exercises, such as lunges and bodyweight squats, can significantly enhance stability and prevent injuries.

Snowboarders often face knee injuries as well; however, upper-body injuries are more common. Strengthening exercises that emphasize balance, such as bridges and clams, can activate the hips and improve overall stability. Engaging in at-home workouts can be an effective way to prepare your body for the snowboarding season.

Dr. Shane Collins, Physical Therapist with Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance shared how long it takes for these exercises to become effective,

“When you’re exercising, you’ll feel a neurological improvement where the nerve and muscle communicate better. That’s after day two or three where people say they feel stronger. With strength, you have better communication with those muscles happening, but the real strength within the muscle comes after 4-6 weeks.”

By incorporating targeted exercises and maintaining consistency in your workout routine, you can significantly reduce the risk of injuries while enjoying your time on the slopes this winter season.

