Portion of Arrowhead Drive evacuated after couple discovers dynamite

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An area near the 100 block of Arrowhead Drive in Carson City had to be evacuated after a couple found dynamite amongst items they purchased at an estate sale in Silver Springs.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says the couple was going through some boxes and found a can with something that looked like dynamite, which prompted them to call the police.

The bomb squad at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was subsequently called to the area. Police found three sticks of dynamite inside an old can that had crystallized and could have exploded.

The bomb squad placed the dynamite in a special can and detonated it. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are now investigating.

In addition to the evacuation, the northbound Arrowhead exit off of I-580 was also closed but reopened around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

