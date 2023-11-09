Palisades Tahoe employee dies in early morning incident

Palisades Tahoe logo
Palisades Tahoe logo(Palisades Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An employee at Palisades Tahoe has died in an early Thursday morning incident, the resort says.

California Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 7:30 this morning.

Palisades Tahoe says the employee was in the middle of overnight snowmaking operations when the accident happened.

The name of the employee was not released.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Tentative deals with MGM and Caesars narrowly avert Las Vegas hotel workers strike
Students in the Carson City School District observed Math Week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.
Carson City students observe math week
The Historic Reno Preservation Society is hosting a special talk on the History of the Picon...
History of Picon Punch
Niemeyer and Friends Veterans Day Charity Poker Tournament
Niemeyer and Friends to host Veterans Day poker tournament for local military non-profits