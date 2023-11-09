Palisades Tahoe employee dies in early morning incident

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An employee at Palisades Tahoe has died in an early Thursday morning incident, the resort says.

California Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 7:30 this morning.

Palisades Tahoe says the employee was in the middle of overnight snowmaking operations when the accident happened.

The name of the employee was not released.

