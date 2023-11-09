Open enrollment underway through Health Link

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health Link was established in 2010 as part of the “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” otherwise known as “Obamacare.” It is the insurance marketplace opened to Nevada residents interested in finding affordable health insurance.

Last year more than 90,000 Nevadans signed up.

“Of those 96,000 people, a little over 80,000 have already auto enrolled into a new plan this year,” says Katie Charleson with Nevada Health Link.

Which is a testament to the satisfaction many enrollees have with the program.

And while auto enrollment is available to previous clients, Health Link says it’s always a a good idea to see what’s new in the marketplace.

“This year we have two new insurance carriers including Melina and Imperial,” says Charleson. “That makes 8 total carriers throughout the state. In Washoe County there are 7 insurance carriers selling insurance here. Offering a total of 80 plans. Douglas County, Storey, Lyon, and Carson City there are 49 plans available.”

Charleson says there’s been on average about a 2% increase in prices. But 90% of those who buy insurance through Health Link qualify for federal subsidies. Those subsidies have gone up 2% as well, so for the consumer the increase is a wash.

But be warned, illegitimate or out of state health insurance carriers also know Nevadans are signing up for health insurance right now. They may pose as Health Link, but they are not.

Charleson says look for the following:

“There are a lot of imposter websites,” she says. “They are selling skimpy plans. If you have a pre-existing condition, they ae going to deny you. They are a lot more expensive. Enter your phone number, enter your email to get a free quote. We are never going to do that. We are not going to be calling you with those really intense sales tactics.”

While Charleson says the holidays are probably not a great time to be thinking about health insurance, she says take the time and enroll though Health Link.

The deadline is January 15th.

For more information on Health Link: https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.