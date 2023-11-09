Open for Business: Bare Beauty and Medical Spa hosts sip and shop event ahead of Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Bare Beauty and Medical Spa offer various high-quality treatments to help restore that youthful appearance and exuberant feeling,” according to the business website. From facials to mani-pedis to waxing, they’re offer a variety of services for every customer.

Owner, Tonya Fanning, stopped by Morning Break to share the heart behind her business.

Bare Beauty (3888 Mayberry Dr. Suite B, Reno) is also hosting a sip and shop event Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. There will be drinks, appetizers, spa packages/discounts and more. Plus, the first 45 people in attendance will receive a swag bag. The event is all about female empowerment and so 10% of proceeds will go to Shades of Queening, a local non-profit that empowers and supports Black women of all ages.

To learn more about the services offered at Bare Beauty, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

