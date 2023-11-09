One non-profit is engaging seniors and children through their “Foster Grandparents” program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve heard of foster children, but what about foster grandparents? There’s currently 87 of them in Northern Nevada but the program needs more to bring guidance to our at-risk youth.

“I don’t consider it old. We’re elderly. We’re wise, because we’ve lived.”

At 84 years old Norma Robinson will tell you she’s seen a thing or two. But, she certainly doesn’t feel her age, especially being around children.

Robinson, along with Joan Bagley both serve as foster grandparents with the Seniors in Service program. Bagley formerly worked for a title company but working with kids has always been her dream. “I want to work with children, I want to work with children” was something she says she always repeated in her head while she was typing reports. But since she didn’t have the education to work with kids she felt trapped. Until she discovered being a foster grandma. Both women spend time with kids in our community who may not have grandparents to get advice from. Often doing things as simple as helping with homework or even just reading to them.

“I’m reading to one and another is poking me in the back saying will you read this? Will you read this?,” says Bagley.

Bagley tends to work with the younger kids while Robinson bonds with the pre-teens.

“They call me the O.G. I say yes, I’m not an old gangster, I’m just an old granny,” Robinson says with a chuckle.

But if you think this program just benefits kids, you’d be mistaken.

“It gives older people something to be a part of and feel needed and feel loved. It’s just awesome,” says Bagley.

The ladies say fostering keeps them mentally and physically active by contributing their experience and wisdom with the hundreds of kids in the program. Even though that sounds like a lot, you wont see these two slowing down one bit.

“Being with the children in this capacity makes me an international grandmother because I have children of all nationalities,” says Robinson.

For those looking to volunteer the only requirement is that you’re 55 and older. While they are always looking for volunteers, the Executive Director of Seniors in Service says there’s a huge need for “Grandpas.” To apply just visit the Seniors in Service website.

