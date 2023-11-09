NV Secretary of State comments on suspicious letters sent to elections offices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is addressing suspicious letters addressed to elections offices in multiple states, including Nevada.

Authorities in multiple states say the letters, including some filled with fentanyl and other substances, were mailed to local election offices. Georgia, Oregon, and Washington also reported getting similar letters.

In a statement, they said:

“We are aware of the reports of suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states, including Nevada, and we are in communication and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Governor. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

