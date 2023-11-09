NV Secretary of State comments on suspicious letters sent to elections offices

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is addressing suspicious letters addressed to elections offices in multiple states, including Nevada.

Authorities in multiple states say the letters, including some filled with fentanyl and other substances, were mailed to local election offices. Georgia, Oregon, and Washington also reported getting similar letters.

In a statement, they said:

“We are aware of the reports of suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states, including Nevada, and we are in communication and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Governor. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

The fire broke out at W. Sixth and Stoker Thursday afternoon
House fire at W. Sixth and Stoker results in minor damage
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Portion of Arrowhead Drive evacuated after couple discovers dynamite
Palisades Tahoe logo
Palisades Tahoe employee dies in early morning incident
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Tentative deals with MGM and Caesars narrowly avert Las Vegas hotel workers strike